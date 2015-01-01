|
Citation
Andersson M, Ormon K. BMC Womens Health 2024; 24(1): e149.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38424503
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Men's violence against women, including human trafficking for sexual exploitation, is a severe threat to global health. Healthcare providers are uniquely positioned to identify and care for women subjected to human trafficking for sexual exploitation. They are among the few professionals the women interact with while being exposed to human trafficking for sexual exploitation. This study aims to describe healthcare workers' experience of identifying and caring for women subjected to human trafficking for sexual exploitation seeking women's healthcare.
Language: en
Keywords
Global health; Healthcare providers; Human trafficking for sexual exploitation; Qualitative research; Women’s healthcare