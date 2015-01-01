Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study examines the effect of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) on lifetime suicide attempts (LSA) across five gender subgroups (i.e., transgender men, transgender women, transgender non-binary, cisgender men and cisgender women).



OBJECTIVE: To examine (1) the prevalence of LSA across gender identity subgroups; (2) whether the association between ACEs and LSA is moderated by gender identity subgroup; (3) depressive symptoms, alcohol use disorder, social support, and social well-being as mechanisms linking ACEs with LSA; and (4) the moderating role of gender identity on the four putative mediators. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTINGS: We used nationally representative data from a population-based survey of N = 1368 transgender and cisgender individuals collected between 2016 and 2019.



METHODS: Structural equation modeling was used to explore the indirect effect of depressive symptoms on the relation between ACEs and LSA, and the moderating impact of gender identity.



RESULTS: LSA was significantly more prevalent among transgender respondents (cisgender man = 5 %; cisgender woman = 9 %; transgender man = 42 %; transgender woman = 33 %; transgender non-binary = 37 %; p < 0.001). Individuals with more ACEs had a greater risk of engaging in LSA regardless of gender identity; however, moderation results showed that the impact of each additional ACE on LSA was stronger for individuals with transgender identities: the likelihood of engaging in LSA was statistically similar for transgender men with no ACEs and cisgender men with all 8 ACEs. Indirect effects of ACEs on LSA via depressive symptoms were also observed, and the mediating effect was moderated by gender identity.



CONCLUSIONS: By examining the mechanisms linking childhood adversity to LSA, this study demonstrates that not all ACEs impact gender minority subgroups equally.

Language: en