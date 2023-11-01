SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shah L, Clark AT, Ballou J. Clin. Plast. Surg. 2024; 51(2): 313-318.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.cps.2023.11.006

38429051

Burns in the elderly are a significant cause of morbidity and mortality. Frailty is an important indicator of patient health and physiologic reserve. Comorbidities and typical age-related changes significantly impact the outcomes of elderly burn patients and decisions made during their burn care. It is essential to have early and thorough discussions about the goals of care and rehabilitation plans. Physiologic changes that occur from aging cause slower wound healing and may make operative treatment more challenging, although techniques such as autographing, skin substitutes, and flaps may all play a role in treating this patient population.


Language: en

Aging; Burn injury; Elderly

