Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The evaluation of acute poisoning is challenging due to varied toxic substances and clinical presentations. The new-Poisoning Mortality Score was recently developed to assess patients with acute poisoning and showed good performance in predicting in-hospital mortality. The objective of this study is to externally validate the performance of the new-Poisoning Mortality Score and to compare it with the Modified Early Warning Score.



METHODS: This retrospective analysis used data from the 2019-2020 Injury Surveillance Cohort, established by the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention, to perform external validation of the new-Poisoning Mortality Score. The statistical performances of the new-Poisoning Mortality and Modified Early Warning Scores were assessed and compared in terms of discrimination and calibration. Discrimination analysis involved metrics such as sensitivity, specificity, accuracy, and the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve. For calibration analysis, the Hosmer-Lemeshow goodness-of-fit test was utilized and calibration curves for each score were generated to elucidate the relationship between observed and predicted mortalities.



RESULTS: This study analysed 16,570 patients with acute poisoning. Significant differences were observed between survivors and those who died in-hospital, including age, sex, and vital signs. The new-Poisoning Mortality Score showed better performance over the Modified Early Warning Score in predicting in-hospital mortality, in terms of the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (0.947 versus 0.800), sensitivity (0.863 versus 0.667), specificity (0.912 versus 0.817), and accuracy (0.911 versus 0.814). When evaluated through calibration curves, the new-Poisoning Mortality Score showed better concordance between predicted and observed mortalities. In subgroup analyses, the score system consistently showed strong performance, excelling particularly in substances with high mortality indices and remaining superior in all substances as a group.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study has helped to validate the new-Poisoning Mortality Score as an effective tool for predicting in-hospital mortality in patients with acute poisoning in the emergency department. The score system demonstrated superior performance over the Modified Early Warning Score in various metrics. Our findings suggest that the new-Poisoning Mortality Score can contribute to the enhancement of clinical decision-making and patient management.

