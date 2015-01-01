Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Organophosphorus poisoning (OPP) stands as a significant health concern in numerous regions, especially in developing nations. Despite the rising complexities and case fatalities associated with exposure, the treatment approach has remained unchanged for many years. Based on clinical insights, certain pharmacologic agents have demonstrated utility in enhancing outcomes and reducing complications arising from this type of exposure.



OBJECTIVES: The objective of this study is to compare the outcome of N-acetyl cysteine in the treatment of acute organophosphate poisoning cases. In terms of a) its impact on the requirement of atropine, b) Length of hospital stay, and mortality.



METHODS: The study was conducted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the General Hospital Lahore. Thirty patients with a history and clinical presentation indicative of acute organophosphorus poisoning were randomly divided into two groups in a 1:1 ratio. The treatment group received parenteral administration of atropine, pralidoxime, and N-acetylcysteine (NAC) as an adjuvant, and the control group received standard treatment for acute organophosphate (OP) toxicity.



RESULT: Throughout the study duration, 30 patients suffering acute organophosphate (OP) toxicity (14 men, 16 women) were examined, with an age mean of (25.83±11.59) years. In the interventional group, only four patients required ICU admission, but in the control group, eight patients were admitted to ICU. The correlation result between the dose of atropine and length of hospital stays was not statistically significant between both study groups (<0.005). Plasma Cholinesterase (PChE) level (KU L-1) and total dose of Pralidoxime (g) were statistically significant in the length of hospital stay. The data was not normally distributed, so the non-parametric tests were applied. The Wilcoxon ranked test showed significant improvement in both the controlled and interventional groups because the p-value was (<0.005). Intergroup comparison analyzed by using the Mann-Whitney U test showed a significant reduction in the severity and other associated symptoms in the interventional group because the p-value was (0.001).



CONCLUSION: The outcome demonstrated that the NAC group had a decreased demand for atropine rather than Pralidoxime. In the NAC group, the length of hospital stay and mortality was decreased. The administration of NAC to the present study procedure for acute organophosphate (OP) poisoning is suggested.

