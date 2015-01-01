Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study analyzes the incidence rate and median workdays missed due to foot and ankle injuries across age groups, sexes, and industries.



METHODS: Workplace injury data from 2003 to 2019 were obtained using the Nonfatal Cases Involving Day Away from Work: Selected Characteristics database provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The data were grouped by injury location (ie, foot, ankle), injury type (ie, fracture, sprain), and industry, and reported with injury incidence rates and median workdays missed.



RESULTS: The incidence rate of foot and ankle injuries significantly decreased from 2003 to 2019 (P <.001). With increasing age, the incidence rate of foot and ankle injuries decreased (P <.001) and median workdays missed increased (P <.001). Men had significantly higher rates of foot and ankle injuries (P <.001). Agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting (foot=10.23%, ankle=10.41%); construction (foot=8.14%, ankle=8.68%); and transportation and warehousing (foot=11.06%, ankle=13.80%) industries had the highest injury incidence rates. Transportation and warehousing (foot=16.8 days, ankle=16.3 days), mining (foot=44.9 days, ankle=17.1 days), and utilities (foot=26.7 days, ankle=24.4 days) industries had the highest median workdays missed.



CONCLUSION: Increased incidence and severity of workplace foot and ankle injuries are associated with male sex and heavy labor industries. Age was positively associated with severity and negatively associated with incidence of workplace ankle injuries. LEVELS OF EVIDENCE: Level III, Retrospective cohort study.

