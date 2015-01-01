|
Thomas MB, Pandey AK, Gautam D, Gopinathan S, Panolan S. Indian J. Community Med. 2024; 49(1): 181-188.
38425969
BACKGROUND: Accidents and injuries constitute a sizable share of mortality and morbidity in low- and middle-income countries. This affects the most productive age group and increases disability-adjusted life years (DALYs). It results in a substantial financial burden on the households. To explore the economic burden of accidents and Injuries on Indian households and to find how the catastrophic health expenditure (CHE) from accidents and injuries affects the population. Another objective is to explore Catastrophic out-of-pocket expenditures (OOPE) patterns and distressed financing of households in India.
Accident; CHE; economics; OOPE; road-traffic