Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Early intervention for patients at risk for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) relies upon the ability to engage and follow trauma-exposed patients. Recent requirements by the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma (College) have mandated screening and referral for patients with high levels of risk for the development of PTSD or depression. Investigations that assess factors associated with engaging and following physically injured patients may be essential in assessing outcomes related to screening, intervention, and referral.



METHODS: This investigation was a secondary analysis of data collected as part of a United States level I trauma center site randomized clinical trial. All 635 patients were ages ≥18 and had high PTSD symptom levels (i.e., DSM-IV PTSD Checklist score ≥35) at the time of the baseline trauma center admission. Baseline technology use, demographic, and injury characteristics were collected for patients who were followed up with over the course of the year after physical injury. Regression analyses were used to assess the associations between technology use, demographic and injury characteristics, and the attainment of follow-up outcome assessments.



RESULTS: Thirty-one percent of participants were missing one or more 3-, 6- or 12-month follow-up outcome assessments. Increased risk of missing one or more outcome assessments was associated with younger age (18-30 versus ≥55 Relative Risks [RR] = 1.78, 95 % Confidence Interval [CI] = 1.09, 2.91), lack of cell phone (RR = 1.32, 95 % CI = 1.01, 1.72), no internet access (RR = 1.47, 95 % CI = 1.01, 2.16), public versus private insurance (RR = 1.47, 95 % CI = 1.12, 1.92), having no chronic medical comorbidities (≥4 versus none, RR = 0.28, 95 % CI = 0.20, 0.39), and worse pre-injury mental health function (RR = 0.99, 95 % CI = 0.98, 0.99).



CONCLUSIONS: This multisite investigation suggests that younger and publicly insured and/or uninsured patients with barriers to cell phone and internet access may be particularly vulnerable to lapses in trauma center follow-up. Clinical research informing trauma center-based screening, intervention, and referral procedures could productively explore strategies for patients at risk for not engaging and adhering to follow-up care and outcome assessments.

Language: en