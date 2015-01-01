Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Recent years have seen an increase in linkages between survey and administrative data. It is important to evaluate the quality of such data linkages to discern the likely reliability of ensuing research. Evaluation of linkage quality and bias can be conducted using different approaches, but many of these are not possible when there is a separation of processes for linkage and analysis to help preserve privacy, as is typically the case in the UK (and elsewhere).



OBJECTIVES: We aimed to describe a suite of generalisable methods to evaluate linkage quality and population representativeness of linked survey and administrative data which remain tractable when users of the linked data are not party to the linkage process itself. We emphasise issues particular to longitudinal survey data throughout.



METHODS: Our proposed approaches cover several areas: i) Linkage rates, ii) Selection into response, linkage consent and successful linkage, iii) Linkage quality, and iv) Linked data population representativeness. We illustrate these methods using a recent linkage between the 1958 National Child Development Study (NCDS; a cohort following an initial 17,415 people born in Great Britain in a single week of 1958) and Hospital Episode Statistics (HES) databases (containing important information regarding admissions, accident and emergency attendances and outpatient appointments at NHS hospitals in England).



RESULTS: Our illustrative analyses suggest that the linkage quality of the NCDS-HES data is high and that the linked sample maintains an excellent level of population representativeness with respect to the single dimension we assessed.



CONCLUSIONS: Through this work we hope to encourage providers and users of linked data resources to undertake and publish thorough evaluations. We further hope that providing illustrative analyses using linked NCDS-HES data will improve the quality and transparency of research using this particular linked data resource.

