Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Methamphetamine use has been recognized as a prominent public health issue, which is associated with psychotic and depressive symptoms. This study aimed to assess factors that show a significant relation with psychotic and depressive symptoms in adults who use methamphetamine.



METHOD : We assessed 95 patients who had used methamphetamine within the last month and were admitted to the outpatient treatment clinic. Evaluation of all patients was carried out through face-to-face interviews, and their symptoms were evaluated using different scales. The Scale for the Assessment of Positive Symptoms and the Scale for the Assessment of Negative Symptoms were employed to assess positive and negative symptoms of psychosis, respectively. Depressive symptoms were measured using the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale, while illness severity was evaluated using the Clinical Global Impression- Severity Scale. Additionally, functioning status was assessed using the Functioning Assessment Short Test, and withdrawal severity was measured by employing the Amphetamine Cessation Symptom Assessment Scale. Craving severity was evaluated using the Stimulant Craving Questionnaire, anxiety severity using the Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale, and insight status using the Schedule for Assessment of Insight Expanded.



RESULTS: Among the demographic variables, working with family was associated with lower positive symptoms scores (OR = 6.31, P < 0.05). Parole/probation related admissions were associated with lower positive and depressive symptoms scores (OR = 15.06, P = 0.03; OR = 9.87, P = 0.02). Having suicide attempts, number of suicide attempts, and amount of methamphetamine used were found to show association with higher positive (OR = 13.59, P < 0.01; OR = 2.52, P < 0.05; OR = 3.48, P < 0.05, respectively) and depressive symptoms scores (OR = 10.35, P < 0.001; OR = 2.23, P < 0.01; OR = 2.3, P < 0.05). After adjusting for all variables, clinical impression and insight scores remained significantly associated with positive symptoms scores (AOR = 6.74, P < 0.05; AOR = 2.63, P < 0.001, respectively), while anxiety, amphetamine cessation, and positive symptoms scores remained associated with depressive symptoms scores (AOR = 0.48, P < 0.001; AOR = 0.11, P = 0.003; AOR = 0.36, P = 0.02, respectively).



CONCLUSION: This study appears to be the first to examine the associations between clinical variables and both positive symptoms and depressive symptoms in methamphetamine users. Increased attention should be paid to suicide history, anxiety level, amount of methamphetamine use and loss of insight to provide effective treatment in patients with methamphetamine use.

Language: en