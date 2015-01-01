Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is defined as physical violence, sexual violence, stalking, or psychological harm by a current or former intimate partner. In the United States, one in three women will experience a form of IPV in their lifetime. Screening for IPV at breast imaging centers provides an important opportunity to identify and assist affected women. Breast imaging centers provide a private environment where passive and active IPV screening methods can be employed. In addition, when obtaining a mammogram or breast ultrasound, the patient's upper chest is exposed, which could demonstrate patterns of abuse. This article discusses the need for IPV screening, via both passive and active methods, and implementation steps for breast imaging centers.

