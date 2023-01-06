Abstract

Our systematic review aimed to investigate the prevalence of post-traumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among parents within 12 months of their child's burn injury. A literature search was conducted in PubMed, Embase, Web of Science, Psychinfo and CINAHL on January 6, 2023, for quantitative studies reporting the prevalence of PTSD and/or PTSS in parents within 12 months following their child's burn injury. Risk of bias was assessed using the Mixed Methods Appraisal Tool version 2018. A narrative synthesis of prevalence was presented. We identified 15 articles that met our inclusion criteria. The prevalence of PTSS within 12 months following the burn injury ranged from 6% to 49%. Prevalence estimates of PTSD within the 12 months following a burn injury were limited, ranging from 4.4% to 22%. Our findings highlight the significant impact of burn injuries on parental mental health, with a considerable proportion of parents experiencing PTSS within 12 months following their child's burn injury. Prevalence estimates for PTSD were limited and warrants further investigation. Our review also underscores the need for standardization of PTSS/PTSD terminology. Timely and targeted psychological support is needed for parents in the aftermath of their child's burn injury.

