Abstract

Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), including child maltreatment and interparental aggression, are known to have far-reaching consequences for mental health across the lifespan. Emerging evidence, such as that reported by Nobakht et al. (Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry, 2023), indicates that child conduct problems (e.g. oppositional defiant disorder, conduct disorder) may not only result from adversity but also contribute to it through transactional cascades that amplify risk for adversity over time. This commentary addresses some of the key implications of this evidence for translation into practice. It is argued that child conduct problems can be viewed as modifiable determinants of adversity and that the early identification and treatment of child conduct problems may allow for the early identification and reduction of risk for numerous ACEs.

Language: en