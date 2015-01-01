Abstract

Analyzing why being a victim of violence has led women to have problems with gambling is a field yet to be explored. Thus, the objectives of the present study were (I) analyze the relationship between gambling motives, received psychological violence, and early maladaptive schemas in women; (II) study differences in the study variables in women with and without gambling disorder (GD); (III) analyze the predictive role of violence and schemas in gambling motives; and (IV) analyze the mediating role of schemas in the relationship between violence and gambling motives. The sample comprised 61 women with GD (M = 48.43, SD = 12.78) and 342 women without GD (M = 26.91, SD = 11.47). The results of the present study revealed positive correlations between gambling motives, psychological violence received and early maladaptive schemas. In addition, women with GD scored higher on the study variables. It was also found that early maladaptive schemas based on subjugation and defectiveness may be a vulnerability factor for engaging in gambling to cope with the negative emotions produced by gender violence. From a clinical perspective, knowing the risk factors related to gambling motives in women is crucial to developing effective prevention and intervention programs.

Language: en