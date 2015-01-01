Abstract

Treatment and research centered on trauma-related mental health issues have largely focused on posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); however, moral injury is another important mental health concern requiring attention. There is a paucity of research examining how PTSD and moral injury affect emotion regulation. The current investigation examined how PTSD clusters and moral injury subtypes were uniquely associated with difficulties with emotion regulation. Participants consisted of 253 previously deployed military personnel who were recruited online. To be included in the study, participants had to verify that they had served in the U.S. Military, had been deployed as part of their military service, and endorsed elevated levels of symptoms associated with PTSD and/or moral injury. A hierarchical linear regression was conducted to examine the association between PTSD symptom clusters, moral injury subtypes, and difficulties with emotion regulation.



RESULTS indicated that alterations in arousal and reactivity was the only PTSD symptom cluster associated with difficulties with emotion regulation. Self-transgressions was the only facet of moral injury significantly associated with difficulties with emotion regulation. This is the first study to examine the association between emotion dysregulation, PTSD symptom clusters, and moral injury in previously deployed U.S. Military.

