Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fear of falling (FOF) is a common concern among persons with multiple sclerosis (MS) and affects the performance of their daily living activities. Falls may result in FOF, leading to worsening of symptoms of MS, physical deconditioning, and exposure to future falls. This may trigger a vicious cycle between FOF and falls. A better understanding of the relationship between FOF and symptoms of MS may be helpful to develop a conceptual model to guide fall prevention interventions.



OBJECTIVE: To synthesize the correlational and predictive relationships between FOF and common symptoms of MS.



METHODS: Databases including PubMed, Embase, Web of Science, Scopus, CINHAL, PsycINFO, and SPORTDiscuss were searched from inception to October 2023. Studies examining correlations and/or predictions between FOF and common MS symptoms that include measures of gait, postural control, fatigue, cognition, pain, sleep, depression, and anxiety were identified by two independent reviewers. Both reviewers also conducted the methodological quality assessment of the included studies.



RESULTS: Twenty-three studies with a total of 2819 participants were included in the review. Correlational findings indicated that increased FOF was significantly associated with greater walking deficits (lower gait speed, smaller steps), reduced mobility, and poorer balance. Increased FOF was also significantly correlated with higher cognitive impairments, more fatigue, sleep disturbances, and depression. Decreased gait parameters, reduced balance, lower physical functions, cognitive impairments, and sleep deficits were found as significant predictors of increased FOF.



CONCLUSION: Evidence indicates significant correlational and bidirectional predictive relationships exist between FOF and common MS symptoms. A comprehensive conceptual framework accounting for the interaction between FOF and MS symptoms is needed to develop effective falls prevention strategies.

