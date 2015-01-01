Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Approximately half of youth suicides involve firearms. The promotion of safe firearm storage in the home through lethal means counseling reduces suicide risk. We aimed to increase the documentation of firearm access and storage among children presenting to the emergency department (ED) with suicidal ideation or self-injury to 80% within 13 months.



METHODS: We conducted a multidisciplinary quality improvement initiative to improve the documentation of firearm access and storage among children <18 years old seen in the ED for suicidal ideation or self-injury. The baseline period was February 2020 to September 2021, and interventions occurred through October 2022. Interventions included adding a templated phrase about firearm access to psychiatric social work consult notes and the subsequent modification of the note to include all firearm storage elements (ie, locked, unloaded, separate from ammunition). Statistical process control and run charts were generated monthly to monitor the documentation of firearm access and storage, which was measured through a review of keyword snippets extracted from note text.



RESULTS: We identified 2158 ED encounters for suicidal ideation or self-injury during the baseline and intervention periods. Documentation of firearm access increased from 37.8% to 81.6%, resulting in a centerline shift. Among families who endorsed firearm access, the documentation of firearm storage practices increased from 50.0% to 78.0%, resulting in a centerline shift.



CONCLUSIONS: The modification of note templates facilitated increased documentation of firearm access and storage practices for children with suicidal ideation in the ED. Future studies should assess whether improved documentation is associated with improved storage practices and reductions in firearm suicides after ED encounters.

