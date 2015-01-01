Abstract

The increase in adolescent suicide rates in the United States is a pervasive public health issue, and ethnoracial youth with diverse identities are disproportionately impacted, yet less studied. National planning efforts reinforce state-level approaches to suicide prevention through an equitable lens to prevent adolescent suicide. This study examined disaggregated state-level data over time to determine changes to suicide outcomes based on race/ethnicity, sex, sexual orientation, and the intersection of these identities and determined which sub-groups had higher odds of suicide outcomes. Data from the 1991-2019 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Youth Risk Behavioral Surveillance System were analyzed for 17,419 ethnoracially minoritized high school adolescents in North Carolina. Descriptive analyses and multinominal logistic regression models were employed.



FINDINGS indicated that subgroups within categories of ethnoracial populations, specifically Black female adolescents unsure of their sexual orientation, reported higher rates of suicide attempts. Additionally, Multiracial adolescents reported higher means for suicide consideration and attempts over time. Recommendations for investigating state-level suicide data by focusing on diverse intersecting identities to illuminate areas for potential prevention efforts and support health equity are provided.

