Abstract

Access to one's healthy aggression is critical for both patient and therapist. On the patient's end, the ability to access and modulate aggression is fundamental to the establishment of healthy self-esteem and the capacity to sustain relationships and pursue life goals. On the therapist's end, access to aggression allows for the setting of a secure therapeutic frame and the subsequent conduct of the deep work of therapy. Conversely, lack of access to aggression creates burdensome and problematic situations that may subvert the treatment. Beginning therapists have a particular susceptibility to minimize their own aggression given certain factors in their choice of profession. Supervisors' modeling of the experience of aggression, as well as the provision of a safe atmosphere in which new clinicians become comfortably aware of their own and their patients' aggression, will help fortify beginning therapists' capacity to harness their aggression in the service of the work.

