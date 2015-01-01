Abstract

PURPOSE: Although suicidal ideation (SI) is a serious concern in Canada, its prevalence and related factors among Black individuals are poorly documented. Using data from the Mental Health of Black Communities in Canada project (BeCoMHeal), this study aimed to assess the prevalence of SI in Black individuals aged 15-40 years old in Canada, the mediating role of traumatic life events in the association between depression and SI, and the moderating role of racial microaggressions and internalized racism.



METHODS: Eight hundred and sixty participants aged between 15 and 40 years (M(age) =24.96, SD = 6.29) completed the online questionnaire assessing sociodemographic data, depression symptoms, traumatic life events, racial microaggressions, internalized racism, and SI.



RESULTS: Findings showed that 25.7% of the participants reported having experienced SI (26.5% women, 22.7% men,