|
Citation
|
Darius WP, Moshirian Farahi SMM, Kogan CS, Ndengeyingoma A, Cénat JM. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38429537
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Although suicidal ideation (SI) is a serious concern in Canada, its prevalence and related factors among Black individuals are poorly documented. Using data from the Mental Health of Black Communities in Canada project (BeCoMHeal), this study aimed to assess the prevalence of SI in Black individuals aged 15-40 years old in Canada, the mediating role of traumatic life events in the association between depression and SI, and the moderating role of racial microaggressions and internalized racism.
|
Keywords
|
Black communities in Canada; Depression; Internalized racism; Racial microaggressions; Suicidal ideation; Traumatic life events