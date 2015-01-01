Abstract

BACKGROUND: While it is increasingly acknowledged that conduct problems and peer problems often co-occur in development, less is known about the ways in which peer problems may alter the developmental course of conduct problems for distinct subgroups.



METHODS: Using data from a large population-based study in Norway (the Bergen Child Study/youth@hordaland; 47.4% males), we estimated group-based trajectories of conduct problems and the presence of time-varying peer problems on the developmental progression of conduct problems between seven and 19 years of age. Risk factors for group membership were also examined.



RESULTS: A 3-group model of conduct problems best fit the data (non-engagers, low-engagers, moderate-stable). The presence of peer problems increased the estimated level of conduct problems for both the low-engagers and moderate-stable groups across adolescence. No differences in conduct problems were observed when peer problems were present in childhood or preadolescence for these two groups, nor for the non-engagers group at any point. Being male, having lower perceived economic wellbeing, and lower levels of parental education predicted group membership for the moderate-stable group, whilst lower paternal education predicted membership for the low-engagers group.



CONCLUSIONS: Support for developmental 'turning points' was found, suggesting that adolescence is a particularly salient time for those with conduct problems. In particular, the presence of peer problems can increase observed conduct problems at this stage in development.

Language: en