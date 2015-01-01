Abstract

How institutions of higher education respond to campus sexual assault impacts the well-being and academic success of student survivors. Researchers at the Center for Institutional Courage developed an 11-step framework for campuses to respond to sexual assault in a manner that minimizes harm. This mixed-methods study uses the framework to understand college victim advocate perceptions of campus response to sexual assault.



RESULTS from a national survey and four focus groups found that advocates identify courageous response efforts as strong relationships across campus units, availability of trauma-informed services, and when resources were available to meet students' direct needs. The critical role of leadership throughout the framework was also identified. Implications for policy and practice are discussed.

