Abstract
How institutions of higher education respond to campus sexual assault impacts the well-being and academic success of student survivors. Researchers at the Center for Institutional Courage developed an 11-step framework for campuses to respond to sexual assault in a manner that minimizes harm. This mixed-methods study uses the framework to understand college victim advocate perceptions of campus response to sexual assault.
campus advocate; campus sexual assault; institutional betrayal; institutional courage