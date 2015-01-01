SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nightingale SD, Cousineau S. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012241234893

38425275

How institutions of higher education respond to campus sexual assault impacts the well-being and academic success of student survivors. Researchers at the Center for Institutional Courage developed an 11-step framework for campuses to respond to sexual assault in a manner that minimizes harm. This mixed-methods study uses the framework to understand college victim advocate perceptions of campus response to sexual assault.

RESULTS from a national survey and four focus groups found that advocates identify courageous response efforts as strong relationships across campus units, availability of trauma-informed services, and when resources were available to meet students' direct needs. The critical role of leadership throughout the framework was also identified. Implications for policy and practice are discussed.


Language: en

campus advocate; campus sexual assault; institutional betrayal; institutional courage

