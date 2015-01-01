Abstract

This study comprehensively analyzed cases of scorpion envenomation in Brazil, exploring the temporal trends and geographic patterns of such incidents between January 1, 2012, and December 31, 2022. Simultaneously, we assessed the correlation between scorpion envenomation and social determinants of health and social vulnerability. We conducted a population-based ecological study, gathering information on the number of scorpion envenomation cases in Brazil, as well as socio-economic data and social vulnerability indicators across the 5,570 Brazilian municipalities. The season-trend model, based on the classical additive decomposition method, informed estimations of scorpion envenomation variations over time. The spatial correlation of scorpion envenomation with socioeconomic and vulnerability indicators was assessed using the Bivariate Moran's I. A total of 1,343,224 cases of scorpion envenomation were recorded in Brazil from Jan 2012 to Dec 2022. A single increasing time trend was observed for the entire country for this period (APC 8.94, P < 0.001). The seasonal analysis was significant for Brazil as a whole and all regions (p < 0.001), with peaks evident between October and November. The spatial distribution of cases was heterogeneous, with spatial clusters concentrated in the high-risk Southeast and Northeast regions. There was a high incidence of scorpion envenomation in municipalities facing social vulnerability, and, paradoxically, in those with better sanitation and waste collection. Our study revealed a heterogeneous geographical distribution of scorpion accidents in Brazil. Municipalities with higher social vulnerability exhibited a high incidence of scorpion envenomation.

