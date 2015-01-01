|
Citation
Workie HM, Wahlström J, Svensson J, Låftman SB. Addict. Behav. Rep. 2024; 19: e100535.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38419748
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Much research into the links between parental problematic alcohol use and adolescent substance use has focused on clinically diagnosed parental alcohol disorders. Few prior studies have utilised validated measures of adolescents' perception of parental alcohol problems and considered the severity of these problems. This study examined the associations between the severity of perceived parental alcohol problems and adolescents' drinking patterns in a Swedish national sample.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent drinking patterns; Alcohol; CAST-6; Parental alcohol problems; Sweden