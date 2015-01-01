Abstract

Helmet-testing headforms replicate the human head impact response, allowing the assessment of helmet protection and injury risk. However, the industry uses three different headforms with varying inertial and friction properties making study comparisons difficult because these headforms have different inertial and friction properties that may affect their impact response. This study aimed to quantify the influence of headform coefficient of friction (COF) and inertial properties on oblique impact response. The static COF of each headform condition (EN960, Hybrid III, NOCSAE, Hybrid III with a skull cap, NOCSAE with a skull cap) was measured against the helmet lining material used in a KASK prototype helmet. Each headform condition was tested with the same helmet model at two speeds (4.8 & 7.3 m/s) and two primary orientations (y-axis and x-axis rotation) with 5 repetitions, totaling 100 tests. The influence of impact location, inertial properties, and friction on linear and rotational impact kinematics was investigated using a MANOVA, and type II sums of squares were used to determine how much variance in dependent variables friction and inertia accounted for. Our results show significant differences in impact response between headforms, with rotational head kinematics being more sensitive to differences in inertial rather than frictional properties. However, at high-speed impacts, linear head kinematics are more affected by changes in frictional properties rather than inertial properties. Helmet testing protocols should consider differences between headforms' inertial and frictional properties during interpretation. These results provide a framework for cross-comparative analysis between studies that use different headforms and headform modifiers.

