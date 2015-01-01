SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kyrios M, Levido J, Talbot D, Harris A. Australas. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10398562241237659

38427939

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to investigate the practice of off-label prescribing in both in- and outpatient psychiatry practice.

METHODS: One-hundred inpatient and 100 outpatient medical records from adult patients of an Australian psychiatry service from 2020 to 2021 were examined to determine the prevalence of off-label prescribing as defined by Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) indications, adherence to Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists (RANZCP) treatment guidelines, frequency of off-label prescription, and the quality of documentation and informed consent process.

RESULTS: Most prescribing events in both in- and outpatient settings were either on-label or off-label but consistent with RANZCP guidelines. Patients with a schizoaffective disorder diagnosis or displaying aggression were most likely to receive off-label prescriptions. There was no significant difference between in- and outpatient groups in the quality of documentation or consent process.

CONCLUSIONS: In general, off-label prescribing across groups was common, but many decisions were then in line with RANZCP recommendations. That there is a discrepancy between clinical and regulatory bodies has implications for how off-label status is decided.


off-label prescribing; on-label prescribing; prescribing; psychotropic medication; treatment guidelines

