Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite the fact that studies indicate that earthquake trauma is associated with numerous psychological consequences, the mediating mechanisms leading to these outcomes have not been well-studied. Therefore, this study investigates the relationship between trauma exposure with substance use tendency, depression, and suicidal thoughts, with the mediating role of peritraumatic dissociation and experiential avoidance.



METHODS: The descriptive-correlational approach was employed in this study. The participants were people who had experienced the Kermanshah earthquake in 2017. A total of 324 people were selected by convenient sampling method. The Traumatic Exposure Severity Scale, the Peritraumatic Dissociative Experiences Questionnaire, the Acceptance and Action Questionnaire, the Iranian Addiction Potential Scale, Beck's Depression Inventory [BDI-II], and Beck's Suicidal Thoughts Scale were used to collect data. The gathered data was analyzed‌ using structural equation modeling in ‌SPSS Ver. 24 and LISREL Ver. 24.



RESULTS: The study findings indicated that the intensity of the trauma exposure is directly and significantly associated with depression symptoms, peritraumatic dissociation, and experiential avoidance. The severity of exposure to trauma had a significant indirect effect on the tendency to use substances through experiential avoidance. This is while the severity of the trauma experience did not directly correlate with substance use and suicidal thoughts. In addition, peritraumatic dissociation did not act as a mediator in the relationship between the severity of trauma exposure with substance use, depression, and suicidal thoughts.



CONCLUSIONS: The severity of exposure to the earthquake was associated with symptoms of depression and these findings indicate the importance of experiential avoidance in predicting the tendency to use drugs. Hence, it is essential to design and implement psychological interventions that target experiential avoidance to prevent drug use tendencies and to establish policies that lower depression symptoms following natural disasters.

Language: en