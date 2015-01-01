Abstract

A young adult male developed a left-sided pinna haematoma after a rugby injury. The haematoma reaccumulated after multiple attempts at drainage under local anaesthetic in emergency rooms and required incision and drainage in the theatre under general anaesthetic. Intraoperatively, multiple venous bleeding points were identified and these were controlled with bipolar diathermy. The wound was closed and dressed with bolster and crepe bandage. On day 7 postoperatively, the sutures and dressings were removed and the haematoma had not recurred. He returned to playing rugby on day 21 postoperatively and sustained another blunt impact to his left ear. He noticed new swelling over the posterior aspect of the same ear. This was drained via needle aspiration and there was no further reaccumulation of the pinna haematoma.

