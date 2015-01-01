|
Citation
|
Nasser AAHH, Sidhu M, Prakash R, Mahmood A, Osman K, Chauhan GS, Nandra R, Dewan V, Davidson J, Al-Azzawi M, Smith C, Gawad M, Palaiologos I, Cuthbert R, Wignadasan W, Banks D, Archer J, Odeh A, Moores T, Tahir M, Brooks M, Biring G, Jordan S, Elahi Z, Shaath M, Veettil M, De C, Handford C, Bansal M, Bawa A, Mattar A, Tandra V, Daadipour A, Taha A, Gangoo S, Srinivasan S, Tarisai M, Budair B, Subbaraman K, Khan F, Gomindes A, Samuel A, Kang N, Kapur K, Mainwaring E, Bridgwater H, Lo A, Ahmed U, Khaleeq T, El-Bakoury A, Rashed R, Hosny H, Yarlagadda R, Keenan J, Hamed A, Riemer B, Qureshi A, Gupta V, Waites M, Bleibleh S, Westacott D, Phillips J, East J, Huntley D, Masud S, Mirza Y, Mishra S, Dunlop D, Khalefa M, Balakumar B, Thibbaiah M, Payton O, Berstock J, Deano K, Sarraf KM, Logishetty K, Lee G, Subbiah-Ponniah H, Shah N, Venkatesan A, Cheseldene-Culley J, Ayathamattam J, Tross S, Randhawa S, Mohammed F, Ali R, Bird J, Khan K, Akhtar MA, Brunt A, Roupakiotis P, Subramanian P, Bua N, Hakimi M, Bitar S, Al Najjar M, Radhakrishnan A, Gamble C, James A, Gilmore C, Dawson D, Sofat R, Antar M, Raghu A, Heaton S, Tawfeek W, Charles C, Burnand H, Duffy S, Taylor L, Magill L, Perry R, Pettitt M, Okoth K, Pinkney T. Bone Joint J. 2024; 106-B(2): 158-165.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, British Editorial Society of Bone and Joint Surgery)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38425310
|
Abstract
|
AIMS: Periprosthetic fractures (PPFs) around the knee are challenging injuries. This study aims to describe the characteristics of knee PPFs and the impact of patient demographics, fracture types, and management modalities on in-hospital mortality.
Language: en