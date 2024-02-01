Abstract

Unlike other developed countries that hold national burn registries to monitor burn injury and care, Canada relies on single-centre secondary datasets and administrative databases as surveillance mechanisms. The objective of this study was to determine the knowledge gap faced in Canada for not having a dedicated burn registry. A comprehensive scoping review was conducted to identify the burn literature that has arisen from secondary datasets in Canada. Literature of all study designs was included with the exception of case reports and cases series. Once data extraction was concluded, a thematic framework was constructed based on the information that arose from nations that hold national burn registries. Eighty-eight studies were included. Twelve studies arose from national datasets, and 18 from provincial databases, most of which were from Ontario and British Columbia. Only seven studies were conducted using a combination of Canadian units' single-centre datasets. The majority of included studies (58%) resulted from non-collaborative use of single-centre secondary datasets. Research efforts were predominantly conducted by burn units in Ontario, British Columbia, Manitoba and Alberta. A significant number of the included studies were outdated and several provinces/territories had no published burn data whatsoever. Efforts should be made towards the development of systems to surveil burn injury and care in Canada. This study supports the development of a nation-wide burn registry to bridge this knowledge gap.

