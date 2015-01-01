Abstract

Towards developing more effective interventions for fall-related injuries, this study analysed a novel database from six retirement home facilities over a 4-year period comprising 1,877 fallers and 12,445 falls. Falls were characterized based on location, activity, injury site, and type, and the database was stratified across four levels of care: Independent Living, Retirement Care, Assisted Care, and Memory care. Falls most occurred within the bedroom (62.8%), and during unknown (38.1%), walking (20.2%), and transfer tasks (14.6%). Approximately one in three (37%) of all falls resulted in an injury, most commonly involving the upper limb (31.8%), head (26.3%), and lower limb (22.2%), resulting in skin tears (35.3%), aches/pains (29.1%), or bruises (28.0%). While fall location, activity, and injury site were different across levels of care, injury type was not. The data from this study can assist in targeting fall-related injury prevention strategies across levels of care within retirement facilities.

Language: en