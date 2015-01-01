Abstract

BACKGROUND: Early identification of children and families who may benefit from support is crucial for implementing strategies that can prevent the onset of child maltreatment. Predictive risk modeling (PRM) may offer valuable and efficient enhancements to existing risk assessment techniques.



OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the PRM's effectiveness against the existing assessment tool in identifying children and families needing home visiting services. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Children born in hospitals affiliated with the Bridges Maternal Child Health Network in Orange County, California, from 2011 to 2016 (N = 132,216).



METHODS: We developed a PRM tool by integrating a machine learning algorithm with a linked dataset of birth records and child protection system (CPS) records. To align with the existing assessment tool (baseline model), we limited the predicting features to the information used by the existing tool. The need for home visiting services was measured by substantiated maltreatment allegation reported during the first three years of the child's life.



RESULTS: Of the children born in Bridges Network hospitals between 2011 and 2016, 2.7 % experienced substantiated maltreatment allegations by the age of three. Within the top 30 % of children with high-risk scores, the PRM tool outperformed the baseline model, accurately identifying 75.3 %-84.1 % of all children who would experience maltreatment substantiation, surpassing the baseline model's performance of 46.2 %.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study underscores the potential of PRM in enhancing the risk assessment tool used by a prevention program in a child welfare center in California. The findings provide valuable insights to practitioners interested in utilizing data for PRM development, highlighting the potential of machine learning algorithms to generate accurate predictions and inform targeted preventive services.

Language: en