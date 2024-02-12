|
Aakrann EB, Brincks J. Clin. Rehabil. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing
38425190
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Accurate and reliable balance measures are important for prescribing fall prevention treatments and monitoring their effectiveness. Thus, we aimed to systematically review the psychometric properties of the Six-Spot Step Test, an increasingly used measure of dynamic balance. DATA SOURCES: A literature search using the free-text term "Six-Spot Step Test" was performed on 12 February 2024, in Medline, Embase, Rehabilitation & Sports Medicine and SPORTDiscus. Eligibility criteria were adults aged 18 or more, trials evaluating the psychometric properties of the Six-Spot Step Test, and English-language articles. Conference abstracts were excluded. REVIEW METHODS: Two investigators screened and selected data independently and assessed the methodological quality and evidence using the COSMIN Risk of Bias checklist and modified GRADE approach. One investigator extracted study characteristics such as design, population and psychometric properties.
Language: en
Keywords
balance control; Functional mobility; neurological diseases; psychometric properties; systematic review