Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Accurate and reliable balance measures are important for prescribing fall prevention treatments and monitoring their effectiveness. Thus, we aimed to systematically review the psychometric properties of the Six-Spot Step Test, an increasingly used measure of dynamic balance. DATA SOURCES: A literature search using the free-text term "Six-Spot Step Test" was performed on 12 February 2024, in Medline, Embase, Rehabilitation & Sports Medicine and SPORTDiscus. Eligibility criteria were adults aged 18 or more, trials evaluating the psychometric properties of the Six-Spot Step Test, and English-language articles. Conference abstracts were excluded. REVIEW METHODS: Two investigators screened and selected data independently and assessed the methodological quality and evidence using the COSMIN Risk of Bias checklist and modified GRADE approach. One investigator extracted study characteristics such as design, population and psychometric properties.



RESULTS: Of the 159 articles identified, 16, evaluating multiple measurement properties, were included in the final analysis. A total of 1319 people participated, including people affected by Stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkison's disease, chronic inflammatory polyneuropathy and older adults with balance problems. Eight articles assessing reliability (n = 618, intraclass correlations coefficient ≥0.7, minimal detectable change = 22%) and 12 construct validity (n = 1082, 83% true hypothesis, area under the curve >0.7) exhibited sufficient methodological quality with high-level evidence, while two studies (n = 167) examining responsiveness showed very low evidence.



CONCLUSION: Apart from responsiveness, robust evidence supports the reliability and validity of the Six-Spot Step Test for assessing dynamic balance in a specific group of individuals with neurological diseases and older adults. Further, it is considered feasible for clinical use.

Language: en