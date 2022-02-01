Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In the past decade, the number of deliberate self-poisonings involving young people has increased strongly worldwide. This study aimed to gain insight into risk factors associated with deliberate self-poisonings among children and adolescents reported to the Dutch Poisons Information Center.



METHODS: A study was performed between 1 February 2022 and 31 January 2023 involving those aged 8-17 years of age with deliberate self-poisoning. Data were collected on patient characteristics (age, gender, body mass index and living situation) and exposure characteristics (type of toxicant, way of acquiring toxicant and day of exposure).



RESULTS: The Dutch Poisons Information Center was consulted about 1,424 deliberate self-poisonings among children and adolescents (10-17 years old). A high percentage of patients were female (85 percent), had a body mass index classified as overweight/obese (27 percent) and lived in a mental healthcare facility (13 percent). Patients mainly exposed themselves to pharmaceuticals, especially over-the-counter medications such as paracetamol (46 percent) and ibuprofen (15 percent). Young people living with parents/caregivers had higher odds of ingesting prescription pharmaceuticals or over-the-counter medication, while those living in a mental healthcare facility were more likely to ingest household products, personal care products or foreign bodies (predominantly batteries).



DISCUSSION: This study sheds light on the pervasive issue of deliberate self-poisoning among children and adolescents, advocating for poisoning prevention strategies and promoting mental health of youth. Limitations include reliance on self-reported data from patients and the absence of clinical outcome data.



CONCLUSIONS: Female gender, a high body mass index and living in a mental healthcare facility are associated with in increased risk of deliberate self-poisonings in children and adolescents (10-17 years old). Prevention of deliberate self-poisonings among youth could focus on restricting access to medication and other potentially hazardous non-pharmaceuticals, such as household products and batteries, as well as limiting the sales of over-the-counter medication, especially paracetamol, to this young population.

