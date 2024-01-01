|
Citation
|
Ward C, Szabó, Ng Tseung-Wong C. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Society for the Psychological Study of Ethnic Minority Issues; American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38421741
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: The research examined the motivation to integrate and perceived discrimination as antecedents of cultural identity styles, the cognitive and behavioral strategies that bicultural individuals use for decision making in managing and maintaining their ethnic and national identities. Two major cultural identity styles have been distinguished: the alternating identity style (AIS, changing cultural identities depending on the circumstances) and the hybrid identity style (HIS, blending selected aspects of these identities in a unique way). Based on earlier cross-sectional research, we tested the hypotheses that the motivation to integrate would predict greater use of both styles and that perceived discrimination would predict greater use of the AIS, but not the HIS, over time.
Language: en