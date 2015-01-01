|
Citation
Ilarda E, Senz A, Tynan A, McIlveen P. Emerg. Med. Australas. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Australasian College for Emergency Medicine and Australasian Society for Emergency Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38423987
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Work-related violence remains a significant problem in healthcare settings, including EDs. Violence risk assessment tools have been developed to improve risk mitigation in this setting; however, incorporation of these tools into standard hospital processes remains scarce. This research aimed to explore nurses' perspectives on the Bröset Violence Checklist used in routine violence risk assessment and their recommendations for additional items.
Language: en
Keywords
Bröset Violence Checklist; emergency department; patient violence