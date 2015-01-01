|
Hawkins RD, Kuo CH, Robinson C. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1355317.
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
38425998
INTRODUCTION: Emerging adulthood is considered a peak age for the onset of mental health difficulties with approximately 75% of mental health disorders being diagnosed during this developmental period. Companion animals confer both risk and benefits to mental health yet the potential underpinning mechanisms which explain such impacts are not fully understood. This study aimed to gather an in-depth understanding of young adults' lived experience of how their companion dogs and cats may impact their mental health symptoms and the perceived mechanisms which explain their effects.
anxiety; coping; depression; human-animal interactions; pets; self-harm; suicide; wellbeing