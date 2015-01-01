Abstract

BACKGROUND: Domestic abuse is a widespread health issue that negatively impacts both mental health and quality of life.



OBJECTIVES: To determine the prevalence of domestic violence and anxiety among women visiting primary healthcare facilities in the rural Ismailia governorate.



METHODS: Between October 2021 and December 2021, a cross-sectional study was conducted. Simple random methods were used to choose the participants from those who attended a clinic. 350 married women were included in the estimated sample size. By using an interview questionnaire, data were gathered including the following parts: The socio-demographic data, designed scale for assessment of violence and anxiety symptoms were assessed by the Hamilton anxiety scale.



RESULTS: The prevalence of domestic violence was 41% and both physical and sexual abuse was 43%. The most predominant sexual abuse was practice without consent (63%). The prevalence of anxiety was 76%, the predominance was mild degree 46% followed by mild to moderate 18%. The significant predictors for anxiety in the total sample were the increase in age of women, rural residence, and exposure to abuse (OR = 11.2 (4.9-25.4). The use of the husband's stimulant drugs was the most predictor factor for women's abuse (OR = 2.3 (1.4-3.9).



CONCLUSION: forty-one of the women exposed to every form of violence, anxiety was present in more than three-quarters of the studied women. It is essential to screen any wife attending primary health care for the manifestation of domestic violence especially in rural areas and increase the awareness of family physicians towards screening of mental health problems.

