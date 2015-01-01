Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) carries significant global burden, with approximately 27% of women who have ever had a partner experiencing IPV. Additionally, substance use (alcohol and drugs) is often associated with aggressive attitudes and serves as a risk factor for IPV.



OBJECTIVE: Determine the association between substance use and the recurrence of IPV in the Peruvian population in 2022.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted using public data from the Ministry of Women, employing regression based on generalized linear models to calculate crude and adjusted Odds Ratios.



RESULTS: A total of 65,290 cases of IPV were analyzed, the results revealed that 93.70% of the reports were cases of recidivism. A relationship was identified between substance use and IPV, with an Odds Ratio of 2.24 for the perpetrator's alcohol consumption and an Odds Ratio of 2.33 for drug use.



CONCLUSION: Based on these findings, it can be concluded that a relationship exists between substance use and IPV, and national strategies should incorporate proper monitoring after the initial report of violence, as well as effective control of substance use among perpetrators.

