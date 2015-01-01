SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Roman-Lazarte VS, Moncada-Mapelli E, Galeas-Torre MK, Roman LA, Marcelo-Armas ML. Health Psychol. Res. 2024; 12: e93976.

10.52965/001c.93976

38419623

PMC10899084

BACKGROUND: Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) carries significant global burden, with approximately 27% of women who have ever had a partner experiencing IPV. Additionally, substance use (alcohol and drugs) is often associated with aggressive attitudes and serves as a risk factor for IPV.

OBJECTIVE: Determine the association between substance use and the recurrence of IPV in the Peruvian population in 2022.

METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted using public data from the Ministry of Women, employing regression based on generalized linear models to calculate crude and adjusted Odds Ratios.

RESULTS: A total of 65,290 cases of IPV were analyzed, the results revealed that 93.70% of the reports were cases of recidivism. A relationship was identified between substance use and IPV, with an Odds Ratio of 2.24 for the perpetrator's alcohol consumption and an Odds Ratio of 2.33 for drug use.

CONCLUSION: Based on these findings, it can be concluded that a relationship exists between substance use and IPV, and national strategies should incorporate proper monitoring after the initial report of violence, as well as effective control of substance use among perpetrators.


alcohol drinking; drug abuse; gender-based violence; spouse abuse; substance abuse

