Sahoo MK, Biswas H. Indian J. Community Med. 2024; 49(1): 195-198.
(Copyright © 2024, Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine, Publisher MedKnow)
38425956
BACKGROUND: Suicide is defined as a fatal self-injurious act with some evidence of intent to die. Despite the evolution of sophisticated methods to commit suicide, hanging remains one of the commonest methods to commit suicide across the world. To evaluate the individuals using hanging as a method of suicide and identify the contributing factors for this behaviour. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The study was carried out in a tertiary care hospital, over a period of 1 year on the suicide attempters using the method of hanging. Semi-structured in-depth interviews were conducted with all the 46 attempters. The questions focused on the precipitating events present before the attempt. After the in interview the risk factors of the conversations were identified, tabulated and categorized using descriptive analysis.
Language: en
Hanging; risk factors; suicide