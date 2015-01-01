Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the effects of RBF (Retained Bullet Fragment) removal at the time of long bone fixation on FRI (fracture related infection) rates in low energy GSI (Gunshot Injury) related fractures.



DESIGN: Retrospective Cohort Study SETTING: Level 1 Academic Trauma Center INTERVENTION: Retrospective review of the impact of RBFs on the risk of FRI when employing internal fixation in low energy GSI (Gunshot Injury) related fractures. In situations where the injury pattern requires surgical fixation, the question arises as to whether or not the RBFs need to be removed to prevent FRI. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Whether or not the RBFs removed in our patient population prevented short- and long-term fracture related infection after low-energy gunshot injury (FRI-LGI).



RESULTS: Of the 2,136 GSI related fractures, 131 patients met inclusion criteria, 81 patients underwent removal (R) of RBFs at the time of internal fixation while 50 patients did not undergo any removal (NR) at time of internal fixation. Among the patients who underwent surgical intervention, (Open Reduction Internal Fixation) ORIF was performed in 55 cases (R: 39; NR: 16), and (Intramedullary Nail) IMN was performed in 76 cases (R: 42; NR: 34). The overall rate of deep FRI-LGI was 6.9 % of the 131-patient cohort. We found that removal of RBFs had a statistically significant impact on the rate of deep FRI-LGI when compared to the NR group (p = 0.031). In the RBF removal group, only two patients (2.4 %) developed deep FRI-LGIs, whereas in the NR group, seven patients (14.0 %) developed deep FRI-LGIs. The incidence of early FRI-LGI was higher in the NR group (median 0.6 months) compared to the R group, which was associated with late FRI-LGIs (median 10.1 months) when they occurred.



DISCUSSION: In our study population, we found a statistically significantly increased incidence of deep and early FRI-LGI when RBFs are not removed at the time of extra-articular long bone internal fixation. The presence of retained bullet fragments following internal fixation may pose a risk factor for future development of deep FRI-LGI. We believe a surgeon should use their best judgment as to whether a RBF can safely be removed at the time of long bone fixation. Based on our findings, if safely permitted, RBF removal should be considered at the time of GSI long bone fixation resulting from low energy hand gun injuries.

