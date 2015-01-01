SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kraaijvanger N, Raven W, van Dijken T, Gresnigt F. Int. J. Emerg. Med. 2024; 17(1): e30.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1186/s12245-024-00606-4

38429763

BACKGROUND: Expertise in toxicology is essential for acute care providers, as intoxicated patients frequently present to Emergency Departments. These patients can be challenging for care providers because they often present with uncertain substance exposure and unknown dose and timing of these exposures.

METHODS: The Dutch Society of Emergency Physicians has developed an mnemonic to support treating physicians in a structured approach for the management of (undifferentiated) intoxicated patients.

RESULTS: The PIRATE mnemonic was developed, which includes the following aspects and sequence of care for the intoxicated patient: primary survey, investigation & identification, risk assessment, ADME (comprising pharmacokinetic therapeutic targets: absorption, distribution, metabolism, elimination), therapy and evaluation.

CONCLUSION: The toxicology section of the Dutch Society of Emergency Physicians developed the PIRATE mnemonic to provide a structured approach in the management of patients presenting with acute intoxications to Emergency Departments. It summarizes the essential steps and priorities required in the care of intoxicated patients. Further, it provides a common strategy for all specialties involved in the care of the acutely intoxicated patient, contributing to developing greater competence in poisoning management.


Acute toxicology; Emergency department; Intoxications; Mnemonic

