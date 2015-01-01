|
Rhodes LJ, Borghetti L, Morris MB. Int. J. Psychophysiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38428744
Research has shown multiscale entropy, brain signal behavior across time scales, to reliably increase at lower time scales with time-on-task fatigue. However, multiscale entropy has not been examined in short vigilance tasks (i.e., ≤ 10 min). Addressing this gap, we examine multiscale entropy during a 10-minute Psychomotor Vigilance Test (PVT). Thirty-four participants provided neural data while completing the PVT. We compared the first 2 min of the task to the 7th and 8th minutes to avoid end-spurt effects.
Multiscale entropy; Psychomotor vigilance test; Sustained attention; Task fatigue; Vigilance decrement