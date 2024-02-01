|
Blum Y, Akhavan S, Rogers ML, Astudillo-Garcia CI, Çinka E, Yilmaz FK, Peper-Nascimento J, Streb J, Chistopolskaya K, Cohen LJ, Dudeck M, Lutz M, Lee MB, Husain MI, Kuśmirek O, Valvassori SS, You S, Menon V, Galynker I, Barzilay S. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38423366
BACKGROUND: The global COVID-19 pandemic rapidly and drastically impacted everyday life and relationships. Fear of contracting and spreading the virus brought governments and individuals to adopt strict social distancing measures. These changes have had a significant negative impact on mental health, including a suggested increase in suicidal behaviors. The present study examined the role of interpersonal stress and connectedness in suicidal ideation, deliberate self-harm, suicide attempts, and the suicide crisis syndrome during the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19; Deliberate self-harm; Suicide; Suicide crisis syndrome