SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wang PW, Chang YP, Tsai CS, Yen CF. J. Formos. Med. Assoc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Scientific Communications International)

DOI

10.1016/j.jfma.2024.02.013

PMID

38423925

Abstract

BACKGROUND/PURPOSE: Depressive and anxiety symptoms were common among lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic. This 4-year follow-up study was conducted to investigate the predictors of depressive and anxiety symptoms in Taiwan's young adult LGB population.

METHODS: Baseline data, including depressive and anxiety symptoms, demographic characteristics, sexual stigma, self-identity confusion, and family support were collected from 1000 LGB individuals. The participants' depressive and anxiety symptoms were reassessed 4 years after the baseline measurements. The predictive effects of the baseline factors on depressive and anxiety symptoms at follow-up were examined through linear regression analysis.

RESULTS: Greater lack of identity, unconsolidated identity, sexual orientation microaggression, and lower perceived family function at baseline were significantly associated with more severe depressive and anxiety symptoms at follow-up. After adjustment for baseline depressive symptoms, being men, greater lack of identity, lower perceived family function, and more severe anxiety symptoms at baseline were significantly associated with more severe depressive symptoms at follow-up. After adjustment for baseline anxiety symptoms, greater unconsolidated identity and more severe depressive symptoms at baseline were significantly associated with more severe anxiety symptoms at follow-up.

CONCLUSIONS: Intervention aimed at reducing depressive and anxiety symptoms in LGB individuals should be developed considering the predictors identified in this study.


Language: en

Keywords

Anxiety; Bisexual; Depression; Family support; Gay; Lesbian; Psychological well-being; Self-identity disturbance; Sexual stigma; Suicide

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print