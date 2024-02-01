Abstract

BACKGROUND/PURPOSE: Depressive and anxiety symptoms were common among lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic. This 4-year follow-up study was conducted to investigate the predictors of depressive and anxiety symptoms in Taiwan's young adult LGB population.



METHODS: Baseline data, including depressive and anxiety symptoms, demographic characteristics, sexual stigma, self-identity confusion, and family support were collected from 1000 LGB individuals. The participants' depressive and anxiety symptoms were reassessed 4 years after the baseline measurements. The predictive effects of the baseline factors on depressive and anxiety symptoms at follow-up were examined through linear regression analysis.



RESULTS: Greater lack of identity, unconsolidated identity, sexual orientation microaggression, and lower perceived family function at baseline were significantly associated with more severe depressive and anxiety symptoms at follow-up. After adjustment for baseline depressive symptoms, being men, greater lack of identity, lower perceived family function, and more severe anxiety symptoms at baseline were significantly associated with more severe depressive symptoms at follow-up. After adjustment for baseline anxiety symptoms, greater unconsolidated identity and more severe depressive symptoms at baseline were significantly associated with more severe anxiety symptoms at follow-up.



CONCLUSIONS: Intervention aimed at reducing depressive and anxiety symptoms in LGB individuals should be developed considering the predictors identified in this study.

