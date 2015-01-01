|
Citation
|
Kim S, Connaughton DP. J. Interpers. Violence 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38426567
|
Abstract
|
Sport governing bodies, such as the International Olympic Committee, have recommended youth sport organizations develop policies, procedures, and/or ethical guidelines to prevent and respond to sexual harassment and abuse (SHA) experienced by young athletes. To our knowledge, no studies have investigated SHA policies or procedures in U.S. youth sport programs. The purpose of this exploratory study was to examine U.S. youth sport programs' policies regarding SHA. The results are based on a cross-sectional survey completed by youth sport coaches (n = 200) from various organizations (e.g., public recreation organizations, private nonprofit organizations, and interscholastic sports).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
athlete; children; coach; practices; safety; sexual violence