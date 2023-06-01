Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Using the 2017 National Crime Victimization Survey dataset, this study examined the association between the types of school security measures and students' bullying victimization and perceived school safety.



METHOD: Using logistic regression and ordinary least square regression analyses, the study addressed whether these associations vary by sex and race/ethnicity, as most research has treated sex and race/ethnicity as covariates.



RESULTS: The study found that none of the security measures were associated with bullying victimization among the total sample. However, there were sex and racial differences in the association between security measures and bullying victimization. There were also sex and racial/ethnic variations in the association between security measures and perceived school safety.



DISCUSSION: Scholars, health care practitioners, and policymakers must reflect and reconsider whether increasing school security and control would contribute to the safety and well-being of racial/ethnic minority students in school.

