Hong JS, Kim DH, Peguero AA, Thornberg R, Naveed S. J. Pediatr. Health Care 2024; 38(2): 148-159.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38429027
INTRODUCTION: Using the 2017 National Crime Victimization Survey dataset, this study examined the association between the types of school security measures and students' bullying victimization and perceived school safety.
Language: en
Bullying; racial/ethnic minorities; school safety; school security measures; sex