Black LI, Elgaddal N. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2024; 73(8): e189.

(Copyright © 2024, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

10.15585/mmwr.mm7308a6

38421956

PMC10907040

The percentage of children and adolescents aged 5-17 years who had chronic school absenteeism during the past 12 months was higher in 2022 (5.8%) than in 2019 (3.3%). From 2019 to 2022, the percentage of children who had chronic school absenteeism increased for each age group. The percentage of children who had chronic school absenteeism increased with increasing age in 2019; no significant differences by age occurred in 2022.

Source: National Health Interview Survey, 2019 and 2022. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nhis.htm

* With 95% CIs indicated by error bars.

† Based on a response of ≥15 days to the survey question, "During the past 12 months, about how many days of school did (Sample Child) miss school because they had an illness, injury, or disability?"

§ Estimates are based on household interviews of a sample of the civilian, noninstitutionalized U.S. population.


